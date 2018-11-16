5 Clark County schools locked down over phone shooting threats

The lockdowns were called around 1:15 p.m. Friday and lifted at 3 p.m. after school district police determined the threats were not credible.

Ober Elementary school in Summerlin (Screengrab/Google Street View)

Four elementary schools and one high school were placed on lockdowns Friday after receiving multiple “non-credible” threatening phone calls, the Clark County School District said.

Threats were made to five schools, which triggered the “hard lockdowns” around 1:15 p.m., said Clark County School District Police Department Capt. Roberto Morales. Police have determined the threats weren’t credible, and all of the lockdowns, which require students and staff to remain in classrooms or offices, were lifted as of 3 p.m., he said.

The schools placed on lockdown were the Bendorf Elementary in the southwest valley; Variety Elementary in the east, O’Roarke Elementary in the northwest and Ober Elementary in the west. Mojave High School in North Las Vegas was also placed in lockdown, Morales said.

The threats were to “shoot up the school,” and the voice in the calls “sounded like an adult,” Morales said. “It appears to be a computer generated type of call.”

According to a social media post from the school district, messages to parents were sent out to the schools placed in lockdown.

Below is a situation that impacted several CCSD schools today. Thank you for your continued support from our community regarding these matters. pic.twitter.com/KEvK2CJPiv — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) November 16, 2018

Police were still investigating the calls Friday afternoon and had not determined who made the threats.

