5 displaced by house fire in east Las Vegas

A family of five was displaced after their east valley home caught fire Monday night, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A fire that started outside moved into the single story home at 97 Vallejo Ave. just before 6:30 p.m., burning through the attic and the roof, the department said. One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and released.

The department requested help from the American Red Cross for the two adults and three children displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

