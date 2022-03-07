$5/gallon ‘quickly becoming more possible’ as gas prices soar in Vegas

Gasoline prices continue to spike as the Las Vegas Valley set new all-time highs in each of the last four days.

Customers pump gas at the Z Mart store along North Martin Luther King Boulevard on Friday, March 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gasoline prices in Nevada continue to spike as the Las Vegas Valley set new all-time highs in each of the last four days.

As of Monday morning, the average cost of regular unleaded gas in Las Vegas was $4.60 per gallon, setting a new record, according to AAA. Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley have jumped 60 cents in the past week.

Last week, Patrick De Haan, lead fuel petroleum analyst with fuel-savings app GasBuddy, said Las Vegas would likely top out at around $4.75 per gallon, but with the significant jump in prices over the weekend, a $5 per gallon price isn’t out of the question.

“It’s quickly becoming more possible as an average for Vegas,” De Haan said Monday morning during a Facebook Live chat.

Cities like Las Vegas and others located on the West Coast of the U.S. are the only areas that have the possibility of a $5 average, with California already seeing a statewide average of $5.34 per gallon.

“The Rockies and east of the Rockies should not and are at lower risk for some of those apocalyptic numbers like $5 and $6 a gallon,” De Haan said. “Some of the areas on the WestCoast could get to five… The West Coast is the only area that I think is in direct risk for $5.”

Nevada’s statewide average also set a new all-time record Monday at $4.59 per gallon, along with Reno with a $4.79 average price.

The national average was listed at $4.06 per gallon Monday by AAA, 5 cents off the all-time high.

As he did last week, De Haan said the spike seen across the U.S. is mainly tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Now that prices have really jumped up it may be more like 90 percent of the recent increase here over the last week is because of Russia,” De Haan said. “Ten percent may be due to the switch over from winter to summer (grade) gasoline.”

De Haan said it’s possible some relief for consumers could be on the horizon, but noted the situation is ever-changing.

“Gas price increases will likely continue at least through the first part of this week,” De Haan. “We could see them start slowing down by the end of this week.”

