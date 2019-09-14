5 injured in 2-vehicle crash, 17-year-old driver arrested

Police responded to the crash at 6:58 p.m. Friday on South Pecos Road, south of East Flamingo Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Five people were injured in a collision Friday night and a 17-year-old driver was arrested after he “displayed signs of impairment,” police said Saturday.

The 17-year-old, who was driving a 2013 Acura TSX, sustained minor injuries, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. An 18-year-old man who was passenger in his vehicle and wasn’t wearing a seat belt is in critical condition.

Three people in the other vehicle — a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva — also were injured. A 29-year-old woman who was driving sustained minor injuries, a 23-year-old woman who was a passenger is in serious condition and a 19-year-old woman who was a passenger sustained minor injuries.

The 17-year-old was traveling north and his vehicle rear-ended the Chevrolet, police said in the statement. Both vehicles rotated as they slid off the roadway to the right. The Chevrolet overturned onto the driver’s side.

The crash remains under investigation by police.

