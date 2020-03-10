5 injured in US 95 crash in Las Vegas

Trooper Travis Smaka said a Chevrolet Tahoe rolled over around 8:05 p.m. and hit a Honda and the center median of the 95 southbound, just south of Charleston Boulevard.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Two adults and three kids were sent to the hospital Monday night after a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Trooper Travis Smaka said a Chevrolet Tahoe rolled over around 8:05 p.m. and hit a Honda and the center median of U.S. 95 southbound, just south of Charleston Boulevard.

The two inside lanes are closed in both directions, Smaka said. The adults and children were taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

