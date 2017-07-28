5 Las Vegas Walmarts offer pickup of groceries ordered online

The stores started offering the service on Wednesday and Thursday. Customers can purchase items online through the Walmart website or the company’s mobile app, then select a pick up time for the orders.

The logo of Walmart is shown on one of its stores in Encinitas, California April 13, 2016. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Five Walmart stores in the Las Vegas Valley now allow customers to order online and pick up groceries at the store without leaving their cars.

About 30,000 items, including regional brands, are available through the service, according to a company statement Thursday.

The five stores are located at:

— 300 E Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson, near the intersection with Boulder Highway.

— 8060 W Tropical Parkway, Las Vegas, near the intersection with Centennial Center Boulevard.

— 7445 S Eastern Ave., near the intersection with Warm Springs Road.

— 10440 W Cheyenne Ave., near the intersection with Shady Timber Street.

— 3950 W Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas, near the intersection with Rancho Drive.

Customers then drive to orange-marked parking spaces at the store and call an employee who will then load the groceries into the customer’s car. Dissatisfied customers may bring back their receipts for refunds.

