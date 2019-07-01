5-mile stretch of east Tropicana set for improvement

A $10.5 million project is set for a 4.8-mile-stretch of Tropicana Avenue aimed at increasing safety and mobility of vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area.

A $10.5 million project is set to upgrade a nearly 5-mile stretch of Tropicana Avenue.

The year-long project on Tropicana between Maryland Parkway and Boulder Highway kicks off in mid-August and is slated for completion in fall 2020, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced last week. The department awarded Las Vegas Paving with the contract to carry out the work.

Work on the 4.8-mile portion of Tropicana includes new asphalt pavement and median island reconfiguration to increase lane width to reduce left-turn crashes.

“This project will address increased vehicle and pedestrian travel in a mature urban corridor, improving operational efficiency and enhancing safety,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman.

The project also calls for improved lighting, fiber optics and increased handicap accessibility on sidewalks and ramps along the stretch that sees an average of 38,885 motorists traveling on it each day, according to 2018 NDOT data.

Construction will occur from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, NDOT said.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

