5 people, lizard escape injury in central Las Vegas fire

Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters responded about 2:20 a.m. to a fire at 5926 Thor Circle, near West Twain Avenue and South Jones Boulevard.

Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a fire at 5926 Thor Circle. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured after a Wednesday morning fire in the central valley.

Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters responded about 2:20 a.m. to a fire at 5926 Thor Circle, near West Twain Avenue and South Jones Boulevard, according to CCFD Battalion Chief Jonathan Wiercinski.

When firefighters arrived at the home, they found the garage engulfed in flames. Wiercinski said they searched the home, contained the fire to the garage and got it under control in about five minutes.

There were five people and a pet lizard inside the home when the fire broke out, Wiercinski said, but no one was injured. He said it wasn’t clear yet if the residents would be displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

