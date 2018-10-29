5 reasons to buy a digital subscription to reviewjournal.com

Reviewjournal.com visitors will be able to access five stories in a 30-day period free of charge. Those wishing to view additional stories will need to subscribe.

1. Unbeatable breaking news coverage: The Review-Journal staff of more than 120 reporters, editors, producers and visual journalists is the largest news-gathering operation in Nevada. The RJ also has a six-person investigative team uncovering wrongdoing by taxpayer-funded agencies, possible ethics violations, alleged scams and important public safety and emergency response issues.

RJ reporters are first to report important stories throughout the day at reviewjournal.com. Examples include:

• Police arresting the wrong woman with a similar name in connection with a murder case.

• Brothel owner and state Assembly candidate Dennis Hof’s death.

• A Buddhist group buying land near the Strip to build a temple.

Reviewjournal.com provides video from around town and operates its own studio, where staff provide analysis and conduct interviews with Nevada newsmakers as well as sports and entertainment figures.

Two of our most popular shows, Vegas Nation and Golden Edge, follow the NFL’s Raiders and NHL’s Golden Knights.

Recently, Emmy-winning journalist Michael Quine interviewed the judge and prosecutor involved in the Ted Binion murder trial from nearly two decades ago:

You can read the Review-Journal's print replica online or anywhere with your tablet or phone using the RJ's app.

4. Unlimited access: Subscribers have complete access to all stories, including premium content, investigative reports, podcasts, event calendars, digital comics, games, an extensive archive and more.

5. Local journalism makes a difference: From City Hall to the Strip, from Carson City to Washington, D.C., from local schools to T-Mobile Arena, the RJ keeps you informed about the important stories that matter most to Nevadans. Reviewjournal.com is your watchdog.

The Review-Journal has won many honors for journalism excellence in state, regional and national competitions. Coverage of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting earned staff the Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. The RJ is also a frequent winner in the Best of the West contest and dominates the Nevada Press Association awards each year.

In October, the RJ had three finalists in the international EPPY Awards, competing against media giants like CNN and ESPN.

Some of the RJ's best work from 2018:

• An examination of more than 500 officer reports found that police faced radio problems during the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting on the Strip. The communication troubles may have hampered the police response.

• The RJ surveyed 22 local government employers in Clark and Washoe counties and found that taxpayers have an accrued liability of almost $610 million to government employees for paid time off. And the figure is rising.

• The Review-Journal uncovered that a sexual harassment investigation forced out Henderson’s police chief last year. City leaders concealed the reason for his ouster and misrepresented the nature of his separation, allowing Patrick Moers to cash out more than $163,000 worth of unused paid time off. If Moers had been fired for cause, he would have collected nothing.

• The RJ uncovered that billionaire casino executive Steve Wynn faced allegations of sexual misconduct about 30 years ago. He resigned one day after the RJ’s report was published.

• Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter did not report dozens of vacation days. If the untaken time off were paid out upon his retirement, it would have been worth nearly $65,000 in taxpayer money.

• A three-month investigation uncovered that a local constable wrote himself more than $70,000 in checks from an account containing county money, according to records.

