5 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near UNLV
Las Vegas police are investigating a five-vehicle crash near UNLV.
Five people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after a crash near East Harmon Avenue and University Center Drive around 2:09 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. One person is in critical condition.
An investigation is ongoing. Police encouraged drivers to avoid the area.
