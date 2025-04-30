86°F
5 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near UNLV

Police investigate a five-vehicle crash Wednesday, April 30, 2025, near East Harmon Avenue and ...
Police investigate a five-vehicle crash Wednesday, April 30, 2025, near East Harmon Avenue and University Center Drive in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2025 - 3:31 pm
 
Updated April 30, 2025 - 3:36 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating a five-vehicle crash near UNLV.

Five people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after a crash near East Harmon Avenue and University Center Drive around 2:09 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. One person is in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing. Police encouraged drivers to avoid the area.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

