5 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near UNLV

Police investigate a five-vehicle crash Wednesday, April 30, 2025, near East Harmon Avenue and University Center Drive in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)

Las Vegas police are investigating a five-vehicle crash near UNLV.

Five people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after a crash near East Harmon Avenue and University Center Drive around 2:09 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. One person is in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing. Police encouraged drivers to avoid the area.

