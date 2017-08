Ashley Merritt holds her daughter Alaya, 4, during the Back-to-School Fair hosted by Marianaճ Supermarkets at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Merritt said she is grateful for this event because kids won't be sent to school with out supplies. People waited outside for over an hour to receive backpacks, free lunch, and school supplies. General manager of Vegas PBS Tom Axtell said over 5,000 attended the fair. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal