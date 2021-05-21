$515M Mega Millions winning ticket bought in Pennsylvania

One ticket purchased in Pennsylvania had all the correct numbers for the $515 million Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night.

People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The winning numbers were 6-9-17-18-48 and Mega Ball 8.

The jackpot had not been won since Feb. 16.

The odds of winning are slightly more than 1 in 306 million, according to Lottery USA. To win, a player must correctly select all 5 white balls numbered from 1 to 70 as well as a gold ball, from 1 to 25.

Two Mega Millions jackpots have been won in 2021. Most recently, $96 million was won by a New York couple on Feb. 16. On Jan. 22, a whopping $1.05 billion prize went to a group of players in Michigan. That was the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game, surpassed only by the massive $1.537 billion prize in October 2018.

The prize for the next drawing on Tuesday will be $20 million.

In recent years, thousands of people have flocked to the Primm Valley Lotto Store at Primm to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15 on the Nevada-California border. It is the closest one to the Las Vegas Valley selling the tickets.

Also, various locations in northwest Arizona, including Bullhead City and White Hills, sell Mega Millions tickets.

