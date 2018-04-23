52 dogs go to forever homes after Best in Show event — VIDEO

Over 50 dogs strutted their stuff in the Animal Foundation’s Best in Show fundraising event at the Thomas Mack Center on Sunday.

52 pups found forever homes after the Best in Show event (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Over 50 dogs strutted their stuff in the Animal Foundation’s Best in Show fundraising event at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday.

The 52 rescue pups competed for crowd favorite in four categories: small, medium, large and mixed dogs.

The small category had a number of tiny pups including Lily, a black and white Pomeranian with a bow in her hair and Gizmo, a spry terrier.

Seattle, a wire-haired terrier, garnered the most applause from the crowd and won Best in Show for her category.

Holly, a basset/lab mix, took home a ribbon for best medium dog.

In the mixed category, reserved for dogs of mixed breeds, Pumpkin was the crowd favorite.

Zamboni, a Belgian Tervuren Shepherd with long hair and crooked ears, won the prize for favorite large dog.

At the end of the individual contests, all four winners lined up in hopes of winning the Best in Show top prize. With a unanimous applause, the honor went to Zamboni.

After the judges awarded Zamboni his requisite treat-filled trophy, he was auctioned off to the crowd.

Bids started at $250 and quickly climbed until a family made the winning bid of $2,000.

As the family greeted Zamboni on the floor, they revealed that they had been Zamboni’s foster family.

“Two weeks ago, we never expected to adopt Zamboni when the Animal Foundation asked us to foster him,” said new owner Ron Sterling. “But from the second he came into our house, he just found his place in our home. He was an instant fit with our other dogs, with the animals on our ranch and with our lifestyle.”

At the end of the show, all 52 dogs proved to be winners as they all got auctioned off to find their forever home.

Related

52 adorable dogs competing in Animal Foundation’s dog show — PHOTOS

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.