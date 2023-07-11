102°F
Local Las Vegas

52-year-old woman has been missing for over a month, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2023 - 11:40 am
 
Irene Bueno (Metropolitan Police Department)
Irene Bueno (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 52-year-old woman has been missing for over a month, and the Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for help finding her.

Detectives have exhausted their leads in the case, which has been ongoing since May, police said in a release.

Irene Bueno was last seen on May 23 around 10 p.m. on the 2200 block of Tam Drive, located near the intersection of West Sahara Avenue and South Industrial Road.

Bueno is deaf, and has a left ankle tattoo that says “PEARL.” She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black shirt, gray shorts and black shoes. She is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, and has brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about Bueno is encouraged to contact police at 702-828-3111 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

