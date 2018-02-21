53-year-old inmate dies at High Desert State Prison

A 53-year-old inmate died after he was found unresponsive in his cell Monday morning at High Desert State Prison, about 30 miles north of Las Vegas.

Francisco Grace

Medical staff responded immediately after Francisco Grace was found but he was later pronounced dead, according to Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina.

Grace was committed in December of 2012 and was serving a four-to-10 year sentence for robbery, Santina said.

The Clark County Coroner will determine his cause and manner of death.

The corrections department could not locate Grace’s next of kin, and asked anyone with information on his family to contact the department at 775-887-3309.

