54-year-old inmate dies at High Desert State Prison

An inmate died Monday at High Desert State Prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Kevin Gray, 54, was serving 10 years to life for habitual criminal, battery with intent to commit sexual assault against a victim over the age of 60 and domestic violence against a victim over the age of 60, as well as a concurrent eight-to-20 year sentence for habitual criminal and forgery.

The cause of Gray’s death was not released. He died at 9:39 a.m., according to a Nevada Department of Corrections release.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine Gray’s cause and manner of death.

