57-year-old woman dies two weeks after crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2024 - 5:39 pm
 

A woman has died after she was injured in a multiple-vehicle collision in the southeast valley, police said.

The 57-year-old woman was a passenger in a 1990 Lexus ES 250 that was rear-ended in a four-car crash about 12:18 a.m. on May 23 on South Pecos Road south of East Tropicana Avenue.

The woman died June 2, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department, becoming the 74th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Three other people involved in the crash suffered injuries ranging from moderate to minor.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the victim as well as cause and manner of death after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

