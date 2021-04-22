81°F
6 displaced after house fire in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2021 - 2:13 pm
 
Updated April 22, 2021 - 3:10 pm
Crews battle a house fire Thursday, April 22, 2021, on the 2000 block of Las Verdes Street in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews battle a house fire Thursday, April 22, 2021, on the 2000 block of Las Verdes Street in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews battle a house fire Thursday, April 22, 2021, on the 2000 block of Las Verdes Street in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews battle a house fire Thursday, April 22, 2021, on the 2000 block of Las Verdes Street in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Six people were displaced after a house fire Thursday afternoon in central Las Vegas.

Firefighters responded just before 1:45 p.m. to a home on the 2000 block of Las Verdes Street, near Oakey and Valley View boulevards, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department Twitter account.

Heavy damage was sustained in the home’s interior, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release. No injuries were reported.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

