6 displaced after house fire in central Las Vegas

Heavy damage was sustained in the home’s interior, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.

Crews battle a house fire Thursday, April 22, 2021, on the 2000 block of Las Verdes Street in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Six people were displaced after a house fire Thursday afternoon in central Las Vegas.

Firefighters responded just before 1:45 p.m. to a home on the 2000 block of Las Verdes Street, near Oakey and Valley View boulevards, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department Twitter account.

No injuries were reported.

