6 injured after crash involving RTC bus in central Las Vegas Valley

Police investigate a crash between a sedan and a Regional Transportation Center bus on South Valley View Boulevard near Meade Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)

Six people were taken to a hospital after a crash Wednesday morning between a sedan and a Regional Transportation Center bus in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 9:50 a.m. on South Valley View Boulevard near Meade Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department email.

The injuries were considered non-life-threatening, Metro said, and impairment is not suspected.

