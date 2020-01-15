6 injured in crash in northeast Las Vegas, police say

Six people were sent to the hospital Tuesday night in unknown condition after a crash at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Lamb Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Six people were sent to the hospital Tuesday night following a crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Lamb Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Six people were taken to the hospital after the crash, but their conditions were not immediately clear.

The intersection was shut down Tuesday night while police investigate. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Metro advised drivers to avoid the area.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.