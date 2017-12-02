ad-fullscreen
6 injured in Las Vegas school bus collision, none of them kids

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2017 - 4:13 pm
 

Six people were hospitalized Friday afternoon after a crash involving a school bus in the northeastern valley.

The crash happened at about 1:20 p.m. on the 4700 block of Cheyenne Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard, when police said a white Nissan and a Clark County School District bus collided.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez confirmed the school bus was not carrying any students. The six people injured, who were riding in the Nissan, were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Details preceding the crash were not immediately available.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

