6 injured in Las Vegas school bus collision, none of them kids

A white Nissan and a Clark County School District bus collided about 1:20 p.m. on the 4700 block of Cheyenne Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard, police said. All of the injured were in the car.

Clark County School District bus (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Six people were hospitalized Friday afternoon after a crash involving a school bus in the northeastern valley.

The crash happened at about 1:20 p.m. on the 4700 block of Cheyenne Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard, when police said a white Nissan and a Clark County School District bus collided.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez confirmed the school bus was not carrying any students. The six people injured, who were riding in the Nissan, were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Details preceding the crash were not immediately available.

