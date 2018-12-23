6 involved in serious crash near downtown Las Vegas

One driver was critically injured and another was seriously injured in a crash early Sunday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

The intersection of Main Street and Bonanza Road in Las Vegas is pictured in this Google Street View image.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Main Street and Bonanza Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a release later the same morning.

A 2009 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Main as a 2012 Toyota Rav4 was westbound on Bonanza, when one of the vehicles entered the intersection against a red light, the release said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota, 52-year-old Marie Reber, of Las Vegas, was critically injured in the collision and was taken to University Medical Center, the release said.

The woman “appears to have suffered a medical episode,” according to Metro Lt. William Matchko. She was in “extremely critical condition” as of 8:30 a.m., he said.

The driver of the Hyundai, 48-year-old Michael Maury, of Las Vegas, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. His four passengers, two women, both 40 years old, and two men, 35 and 38 years old, all from California, suffered minor injuries, the release said.

“This collision and determination of fault remains under investigation,” police wrote in the release.

The intersection, which was closed in all directions for several hours, had reopened by 8:30 a.m.

