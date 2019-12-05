6 people, dog displaced after northwest Las Vegas house fire

Three adults and three children were displaced after their northwest Las Vegas home caught fire Wednesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Firefighters put out a fire on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at a home on the 6500 block of Taylor Creek Avenue, near Ann Road and Rainbow Boulevard. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

The family called 911 just after 3:15 p.m. to report that they found smoke coming from an upstairs bedroom when they got to their home on the 6500 block of Taylor Creek Avenue, near Ann Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

They evacuated the home and waited for firefighters, who were able to get the fire under control in less than five minutes, the department said. No one was injured.

The fire was confined to the bedroom where it started, and damage was estimated at $50,000, the department said. The cause is under investigation.

The family of six and their small dog are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

