6-year-old girl’s shooting death not investigated by police

Law enforcement agencies in Southern Nevada say they are not investigating the November shooting death of a 6-year-old girl.

Giuliana Johnson of North Las Vegas died Nov. 29, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her cause and manner of death were still pending from the coroner’s office Wednesday.

A report from the Clark County Department of Family Services said a firearm was discharged at an unspecified home and that the child sustained a gunshot wound. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child’s family had four prior claims of neglect between 2001 and 2009, including two claims that were found unsubstantiated, according to the DFS report.

DFS said it was investigating the death with the Metropolitan Police Department, but a police spokesman said neither the child abuse and neglect nor the homicide division of Metro had any record of the child or the shooting.

Similarly, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City police had no record of the child or the shooting.

The Clark County School District could not be reached for comment on whether the child was a student.

