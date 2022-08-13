86°F
6-year-old in Amber Alert found safe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2022 - 11:34 pm
 
Updated August 13, 2022 - 11:47 am
(Courtesy/Nevada Child Seekers on Facebook)
A child who was suspected to have been abducted from Phoenix was found safe Saturday.

An Amber Alert was sent out around 10:45 p.m. Friday for a 2010 white Chevrolet Avalanche with license plate number JTA32F out of Arizona.

The abducted child, 6-year-old Gerardo Romero-Barrero, was found safe and was being reunited with his family, Phoenix police announced on Twitter.

It was unclear whether police had found the suspect, Alfonso Romero-Vargas, 36, a Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes and no facial hair. He has a few tattoos and is 5-foot-4, 160 pounds.

The emergency alert was issued for the counties of Churchill, Clark, Carson City, White Pine, Washoe, Storey, Pershing, Nye, Mineral, Lyon, Lincoln, Lander, Humboldt, Eureka, Esmeralda, Elko and Douglas.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

