60-year-old man dies after being hit by cars on Sahara, Strip

A person died after being hit by a car on Sahara and the Strip on Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.

Police officers investigate at a fatal accident scene on Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. A person died after being hit by cars on Sahara and the Strip. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Police officers investigate at a fatal accident scene on Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. A person died after being hit by cars on Sahara and the Strip. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Police officers investigate at a fatal accident scene on Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. A person died after being hit by cars on Sahara and the Strip. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

A 60-year-old man died after being hit by two vehicles on Sahara and the Strip on Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that at 8:40 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing Sahara from north to south outside a marked crosswalk but against a red “no walk” signal. The pedestrian was first hit by a dark-colored pickup. He was run over a second time by a white hatchback-station wagon.

Neither vehicle remained on the scene.

Drivers are told to expect delays in the area as police investigate.

The Clark County coroner will identify the person who died after family has been notified.

Contact Matthew Crowley at mcrowley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @copyjockey on Twitter.

Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard