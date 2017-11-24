ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

60-year-old man dies after being hit by cars on Sahara, Strip

By Matthew Crowley Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2017 - 10:04 pm
 
Updated November 24, 2017 - 5:01 am

A 60-year-old man died after being hit by two vehicles on Sahara and the Strip on Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that at 8:40 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing Sahara from north to south outside a marked crosswalk but against a red “no walk” signal. The pedestrian was first hit by a dark-colored pickup. He was run over a second time by a white hatchback-station wagon.

Neither vehicle remained on the scene.

Drivers are told to expect delays in the area as police investigate.

The Clark County coroner will identify the person who died after family has been notified.

Contact Matthew Crowley at mcrowley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @copyjockey on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like