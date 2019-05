Robert Robins (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 61-year-old man was found Monday, a week after vanishing in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police announced Monday afternoon that Robert Robins was “home with his family,” but further details were not released.

Robins was reported missing about 1 p.m. April 30 on the 2600 block of Alycialynn Way, near East Sahara Avenue between Lamb and Nellis boulevards.

