65-year-old bicyclist struck, killed in central Las Vegas

The crash was reported just after 1:30 p.m. at 2007 Paradise Road, in a neighborhood east of the Strat, police said in an email.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car in central Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash was reported just after 1:30 p.m. at 2007 Paradise Road, in a neighborhood east of the Strat, police said in an email.

A 65-year-old man was riding his bicycle north on Paradise when a gray Nissan Sentra, heading south, lost control and hit the bicyclist, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

It was the 83rd traffic-related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year, police said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.