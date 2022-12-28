61°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

7 hurt after helicopter makes hard landing in Boulder City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2022 - 6:40 pm
 
Updated December 27, 2022 - 8:19 pm
A photo posted to the City of Boulder City, NV, Facebook page on Dec. 27, 2022, shows a helicop ...
A photo posted to the City of Boulder City, NV, Facebook page on Dec. 27, 2022, shows a helicopter that made a hard landing after making a routine trip flying tourists to the Grand Canyon, according to a Boulder City official. Photo courtesy City of the Boulder City, NV, Facebook page.
Boulder City Municipal Airport sign. (Boulder City Review file photo)
Boulder City Municipal Airport sign. (Boulder City Review file photo)

Seven people were injured when a helicopter that routinely takes tourists to the Grand Canyon made a hard landing at the Boulder City Municipal Airport on Tuesday afternoon, a Boulder City official said.

The Boulder City Fire Department responded, said Lisa LaPlante, the communications manager for Boulder City, in an email.

“For reasons unknown at this time, the helicopter made a hard landing,” the post said.

Seven people — the pilot and six passengers — were on board the chopper, which was returning from the trip, according to a post on the Boulder City Facebook page. All seven suffered non-life threatening injuries. Some were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas while others were taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital – Siena Campus in Henderson.

“As is protocol with aircraft incidents, the National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted and will handle the investigation,” the Facebook post stated.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
3
Elaine Wynn: Mirage was ‘a wonderful experiment’
Elaine Wynn: Mirage was ‘a wonderful experiment’
4
Southwest’s cancellations create chaos in Las Vegas, across US
Southwest’s cancellations create chaos in Las Vegas, across US
5
The Peppermill at 50: Fake trees, real neon and cocktails bigger than a baby’s head
The Peppermill at 50: Fake trees, real neon and cocktails bigger than a baby’s head
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Police investigate fatal crash near Seven Magic Mountains
Police investigate fatal crash near Seven Magic Mountains
It ‘defies all reason and logic’: Family wants death of ‘Buffalo Jim’ reinvestigated
It ‘defies all reason and logic’: Family wants death of ‘Buffalo Jim’ reinvestigated
Man, 70, dies after crash in central Las Vegas
Man, 70, dies after crash in central Las Vegas
Teen girl missing from Las Vegas Paiute Reservation
Teen girl missing from Las Vegas Paiute Reservation
14-car crash slows traffic at Beltway and I-15
14-car crash slows traffic at Beltway and I-15
Boulder City police stop driver going 122 mph
Boulder City police stop driver going 122 mph