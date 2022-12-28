7 hurt after helicopter makes hard landing in Boulder City

Among those injured, four were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

A photo posted to the City of Boulder City, NV, Facebook page on Dec. 27, 2022, shows a helicopter that made a hard landing after making a routine trip flying tourists to the Grand Canyon, according to a Boulder City official. Photo courtesy City of the Boulder City, NV, Facebook page.

Boulder City Municipal Airport sign. (Boulder City Review file photo)

Seven people were injured when a helicopter that routinely takes tourists to the Grand Canyon made a hard landing at the Boulder City Municipal Airport on Tuesday afternoon, a Boulder City official said.

The Boulder City Fire Department responded, said Lisa LaPlante, the communications manager for Boulder City, in an email.

“For reasons unknown at this time, the helicopter made a hard landing,” the post said.

Seven people — the pilot and six passengers — were on board the chopper, which was returning from the trip, according to a post on the Boulder City Facebook page. All seven suffered non-life threatening injuries. Some were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas while others were taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital – Siena Campus in Henderson.

“As is protocol with aircraft incidents, the National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted and will handle the investigation,” the Facebook post stated.

