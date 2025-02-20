53°F
7 kids found in Las Vegas during anti-trafficking operation, police say

Police vehicle lights. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2025 - 9:34 pm
 
Updated February 19, 2025 - 9:43 pm

Seven missing children were found during a multi-agency task force operation earlier this month, state police announced Wednesday.

Nevada State Police said in a news release that the anti-trafficking group F.R.E.E. International Organization, in collaboration with several local law enforcement agencies, conducted the “Big Search Missing & Exploited Children Task Force Operation” in Las Vegas from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7 to find children who are missing, endangered or who have been identified as victims of human trafficking.

Along with the seven children found, the operation also acquired several intelligence leads that were submitted to local law enforcement working on exploitation-related cases. These investigations were still ongoing, the release said.

No other details about the cases were provided in the release.

In November, a similar operation was conducted that resulted in eight missing children being located, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

