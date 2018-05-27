7 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle crash at Charleston, Decatur

Debris in the intersection at Charleston and Decatur boulevards is visible in this photo tweeted by @LVMPD_Traffic. Police advise motorists to avoid the area. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A multivehicle crash caused by a suspected impaired driver early Sunday left one person critically injured and shutdown a busy central Las Vegas Valley intersection for hours.

At least four vehicles collided at 2:55 a.m. in the intersection of West Charleston and South Decatur boulevards. Jose Castillo, a passenger riding in a gray Honda Accord, was hospitalized in critical condition. Six others were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, Las Vegas Lt. Isaac Auten said.

The driver of the Honda, identified by police as 23-year-old Santiago Herrera-Geraldo, is suspected of driving under the influence and will be charged accordingly, police said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

The hourslong investigation revealed that the crash happened when the Honda Accord struck the right side of a Toyota Tacoma, which was traveling north on Decatur. The impact caused both vehicles to rotate, sending the Honda into a Volkswagen Jetta and the Toyota into the front of a Ford F150 stopped in the left-turn lane on Decatur. Police said the Volkswagen also struck the Ford as it was coming to a stop.

The intersection was closed for more than eight hours Sunday due to the police investigation and clean up. Auten said that paint “was thrown everywhere” after impact.

The crash remained under investigation Sunday afternoon.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

charleston boulevard at decatur boulevard, Las Vegas NV