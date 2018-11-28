7-year-old Las Vegas student struck by vehicle in school bus loop

The boy was hit Wednesday morning at Shelley Berkley Elementary School, but is expected to“fully recover,” according to an email sent to parents from Diane Lewis, the school’s principal.

A second-grade boy was hit by a vehicle at an elementary school in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday morning, school district police said. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A second-grade boy was hit by a vehicle at an elementary school in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday morning, school district police said.

The student was hit by a vehicle at Shelley Berkley Elementary School, at 9850 Copper Edge Road, shortly after school started at 7:45 a.m., said Clark County School District Police Department Capt. Roberto Morales. The student was struck in the bus loop of the school but is expected to “fully recover,” according to an email sent to parents from Diane Lewis, the school’s principal.

The 7-year-old boy was taken to University Medical Center with a leg injury, Morales said.

Morales said the speed limit on school property is 5 mph and asked those driving at the school to “take the extra time” and be careful when picking up and dropping off children.

It was unclear if the vehicle that hit the boy was exceeding the posted limit, Morales said Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

9850 Copper Edge Road, Las Vegas, Nevada. 89148