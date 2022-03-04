62°F
7-year-old struck, killed while riding skateboard in Las Vegas identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2022 - 12:09 am
 
Updated March 4, 2022 - 9:54 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 7-year-old on a skateboard was killed Thursday night after he was hit by a car, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on private property at Alexis Drive, south of River Glen Drive. The boy was riding his skateboard on a pedestrian walkway with a slight downslope toward the road. The child sat on the skateboard and rode it down and into the road where a 2014 Nissan Maxima was heading north. The Nissan struck the juvenile, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

The minor was taken to University Medical Center where he later died. The driver remained at the scene and impairment was not considered a factor, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the boy as Leo Leal of Las Vegas.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.

