71-year-old dies after relative pushed him, Las Vegas police say

A 71-year-old man died days after he was pushed by a relative last month in a home near downtown Las Vegas, causing him to fall and injure his hip, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s officer ruled his death a homicide.

Harold Nabb, 71, got into an argument with a family member the morning of March 20 at a home on the 200 block of South 13th Street, near Maryland Parkway and Fremont Street, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. Police were called about 8:05 a.m., and they found Nabb suffering from a hip injury. Nobody else was home when police arrived.

Nabb was taken to University Medical Center, where he died March 23, the coroner’s office said.

He died of congestive heart failure; hypertensive and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease along with several significant conditions; a left hip fracture; pneumonia; chronic kidney disease; and alcoholic cirrhosis.

Police determined he had been pushed by a female family member, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether anybody had been arrested in Nabb’s death.

His death marks the 22nd homicide investigated by Metro this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

