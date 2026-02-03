71-year-old moped operator dies days after south Las Vegas Valley crash

A 71-year-old moped operator struck by a vehicle last month in the south Las Vegas Valley has died.

Michael Lasseigne of Las Vegas died Friday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The crash occurred just after 2:20 p.m. Jan. 24 on South Eastern south of East Maule avenues. Investigators say a 2012 Honda Civic was stopped, facing westbound, in a private drive at Sunset Park. A 2024 Zhejiang Senling moped northbound on Eastern approached the drive’s exit when the Honda began a turn into its path. The ensuing crash resulted in the moped rider being ejected.

The rider’s death marks the 13th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2026. It remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

