73-year-old man dies in rollover crash in southwest Las Vegas

A 73-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the southwest valley Monday night.

A 73-year-old man with a Pahrump address was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the southwest valley Monday night.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department news release early Tuesday morning, the driver of a 2010 Prius was heading south on Buffalo Drive at a high rate of speed when the car left the road and rolled several times just before 8 p.m.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, the release stated. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

