75-year-old dies after crash on I-15 near Las Vegas Speedway

The crash, which occurred just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, was causing only minor delays, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Tuesday morning. (RTC Cameras)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Just before 8 a.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on I-15 at Clark County Mile Marker 55 when it left the inside travel lane and continued through the unpaved center median where it crashed in the dirt, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The 75-year-old male driver was the only occupant and he was pronounced dead on scene.

All travel lanes were open and only minor delays were expected, the Highway Patrol said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the man once next of kin has been notified.