75-year-old Las Vegas woman was victim in Rainbow Boulevard crash

The fatal two-vehicle crash Monday morning closed several blocks of Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash on Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A vehicle ended up on the sidewalk on Rainbow Avenue near Eldora Avenue after a fatal crash on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died in a two-vehicle collision near Rainbow Boulevard and Eldora Avenue on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic is shut down on Rainbow Boulevard near West Sahara Avenue as police investigate a fatal crash on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A two-vehicle crash Monday morning killed a 75-year-old woman and caused the closure of several blocks of Rainbow Boulevard near Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas for nearly six hours.

Las Vegas police said the woman, whose identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin, was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius on West Eldora Avenue at 9:09 a.m. She pulled up to a stop sign, then pulled out onto Rainbow, directly into the path of a southbound 2019 Nissan driven by a 26-year-old Las Vegas woman.

Both drivers were rushed to the University Medical Center trauma unit by ambulance. The driver of the Prius was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries.

The crash shut down Rainbow from Sahara to Tara Avenue. The streets reopened about 3 p.m., according to an email from the Regional Transportation Commission.

The death is the 15th traffic-related fatality this year in Las Vegas police jurisdiction.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.