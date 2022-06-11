75-year-old man killed in head-on crash in western Las Vegas

The wreck was reported about 11 a.m. on Charleston Boulevard near Emerywood Court, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 75-year-old man was killed Friday morning in a head-on crash in western Las Vegas.

The wreck was reported about 11 a.m. on Charleston Boulevard near Emerywood Court, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man was eastbound in a 2013 Kia Sportage when a 2000 Ford Expedition traveling in the opposite direction “crossed the shared center turn lane” and hit the Kia, police said.

The Las Vegas man died at the scene while the Ford’s driver, a 47-year-old Henderson man, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

The 75-year-old will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

