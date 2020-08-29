77 personnel respond to storage room fire at The Linq

Crews were called at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, and it remains under investigation.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No injuries were reported after an overnight fire at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

Crews were called at 12:30 a.m. Saturday to The Linq Hotel, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to a release from Clark County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Scott Carnahan. Upon arrival, firefighters went to the fire floor where they found smoke in the hallway and water from the sprinkler system.

The fire was contained to a storage room, and crews had it knocked down at 12:48 a.m., Carnahan said.

The fire remains under investigation. A total of 77 personnel responded.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.