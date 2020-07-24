79-year-old man dies weeks after crash in east Las Vegas

The crash happened about 6 a.m. June 30 at the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Radwick Drive, according to a statement Thursday from police.

A 79-year-old man died Sunday, nearly three weeks after he was hospitalized following a crash in east Las Vegas, police said.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. June 30 at the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Radwick Drive, according to a statement Thursday from the Metropolitan Police Department. The 79-year-old was driving a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe and attempted to make a left turn from Radwick, which had a stop sign, onto westbound Lake Mead. A 2006 Kenworth truck was traveling east on Lake Mead and collided with the Hyundai.

The 79-year-old and his 48-year-old female passenger were taken to University Medical Center. The woman had minor injuries, police said.

The truck driver, a 65-year-old man, stayed at the scene, and police said impairment was not suspected.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased after his family is notified.

Police said they are not counting the death as a traffic-related fatality until the coroner has ruled a cause and manner of death.

