8 injured in crash in far northwest Las Vegas

Eight people were hospitalized with survivable injuries following a crash Sunday afternoon in the far northwest valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The $78 million Kyle Canyon Road interchange project at U.S. Highway 95 and Kyle Canyon Road. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Eight people were hospitalized after a crash Sunday afternoon in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A semitrailer crashed with a 14-passenger van about 2 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 at the turnoff for Kyle Canyon Road, trooper Travis Smaka said Sunday. Eight people were taken to area hospitals with survivable injuries, he said.

Roads were open as of Sunday evening, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.