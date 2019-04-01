8 Las Vegas restaurants likely hit with credit card breach

Buca di Beppo at 412 E. Flaming Road in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Customers of eight restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley might have had their payment card information breached, according to information released by the parent company.

Earl Enterprises said Friday it found unauthorized individuals installed malicious software on some point-of-sale systems.

Four Buca di Beppos, two Earl of Sandwich locations, Planet Hollywood and Tequila Taqueria were listed by the website as potentially affected restaurants. Transactions ranged from May 23, 2018 to March 18.

The company said the software was designed to capture payment card data, which could have included credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates and — in some cases — cardholder names.

Online orders paid online through third-party applications or platforms were not affected by this incident.

The company has set up a website at www.earlenterprise.com/incident with additional information and steps guests can take to help protect themselves. A call center is also available at (888) 437-2399 between 6 a.m. t0 6 p.m. Monday through Friday (except holidays).

