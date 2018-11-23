8 overcome by carbon monoxide in central Las Vegas

Eight people were overcome by carbon monoxide early Friday morning and taken to University Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Eight people were overcome by carbon monoxide early Friday morning in central Las Vegas and taken to University Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue tweeted that a barbecue was being used inside an apartment on N. 16th Street for heat, according to the tweet.

All victims were already outside lying on ground when fire and rescue units arrived around 3:15 a.m. Both children and adults were taken to UMC.

Carbon monoxide also can build up when people use charcoal grills indoors, a common but dangerous practice used to keep houses warm, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

“There’s no signs or symptoms of carbon monoxide gas,” Szymanski said. “So it overcomes people and they can pass out without warning, and it eventually makes your breathing stop.”

