80-year-old driver dies after crash in southwest Las Vegas

An 80-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash Sunday night in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, authorities say.

Pedestrian seriously injured after hit by bus in Las Vegas

‘I should have died’: Teen stresses importance of AEDs after heart scare

Report: Las Vegas renters are ‘locking’ in their apartments for more than 2 years

An 80-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a crash Sunday night in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, authorities say.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at 8:55 p.m. Sunday at Desert Inn Road and Arville Street.

Police said a 2019 Nissan Rogue traveling west on Desert Inn Road and approaching a green traffic signal collided with a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class headed east on Desert Inn Road in the left turn lane approaching the intersection with a flashing yellow turn arrow.

According to the police, the Mercedes began to make a left turn, failing to yield the right of way to the Nissan, and struck the left side of the Nissan.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified as an 80-year-old man, was taken to UMC. On Thursday, police were notified by the Clark County coroner’s office that the man had died.

The driver of the Nissan, a 51-year-old woman, claimed injuries at the scene, but she was not hospitalized, police said, and showed no signs of impairment.

The man’s death marks the 52nd traffic-related death in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction this year.