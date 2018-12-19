80-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing since UNLV graduation

An 80-year-old man with early-onset Alzheimer’s was reported missing Tuesday evening after attending a UNLV winter commencement.

Oscar Reza. (University of Nevada, Las Vegas Police Services)

An 80-year-old man with early-onset Alzheimer’s was reported missing Tuesday evening after attending a UNLV winter commencement.

Oscar Reza, who is 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds, was last seen about 5 p.m. Tuesday inside the Thomas & Mack Center wearing a Dodgers baseball cap, blue sweatshirt, khaki pants and khaki slippers, according to UNLV police. Reza has limited mobility.

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a university spokesman said, Reza had not been located, and additional resources had been deployed. Red Rock Search and Rescue was expected to do a sweep of the entire campus on Wednesday, he said.

The Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol also have been alerted.

Anyone with information regarding Reza’s whereabouts is asked to call UNLV police at 702-895-3668.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.