81-year-old Las Vegas man dies of injuries in July crash

An 81-year-old pedestrian has died from injuries sustained when he was hit by a vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley last month, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

The accident occurred about midnight on July 14 east of South Maryland Parkway as the man, William Bolton of Las Vegas, was crossing East Charleston Boulevard, Metro said in a statement. He was hit by a man driving a 2000 Chevrolet 3500 pickup.

Bolton was taken to University Medical Center, where he died at 5:35 p.m. July 22.

He was not using a crosswalk when the crash occurred, police said. The 71-year-old man driving the pickup was uninjured.

Metro continues to investigate.

