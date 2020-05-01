83-year-old driver killed in Las Vegas rollover identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 83-year-old man killed Tuesday in a rollover crash near Dean Martin Drive and West Wigwam Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 83-year-old man killed Tuesday in a rollover crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

He was Herschel Williams, the coroner’s office said. Williams was pronounced dead at University Medical Center on Tuesday following the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

The crash happened about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday near Dean Martin Drive and West Wigwam Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said Williams was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz E350 south on Dean Martin when he drove over the median and into oncoming traffic.

His car struck a light pole and overturned in a desert area, ejecting the 83-year-old, police said.

Metro Lt. Jeff Stuart said at the scene that the crash may have involved a “medical episode.” But the coroner’s office determined Williams died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Williams’ death marked the 33rd traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.