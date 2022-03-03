83-year-old moped rider suffers critical injuries in Las Vegas crash
An 83-year-old man on a moped was critically wounded Thursday after a crash.
Police received a report at 7:17 a.m. of a crash involving a 2019 Ford Fusion and a 2015 Taizhou Moped near Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
Investigators believe the moped was attempting to make a left turn when it struck the Ford, which was driving straight through the boulevard.
Both drivers were taken to University Medical Center, where the 34-year-old woman in the Ford suffered minor injuries.
The 83-year-old Las Vegas man riding the moped was in critical condition Thursday afternoon.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.