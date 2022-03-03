79°F
83-year-old moped rider suffers critical injuries in Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2022 - 9:16 am
 
Updated March 3, 2022 - 2:08 pm
Police officers investigate a crash near Cashman Field,Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Police officers investigate a crash near Cashman Field, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

An 83-year-old man on a moped was critically wounded Thursday after a crash.

Police received a report at 7:17 a.m. of a crash involving a 2019 Ford Fusion and a 2015 Taizhou Moped near Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the moped was attempting to make a left turn when it struck the Ford, which was driving straight through the boulevard.

Both drivers were taken to University Medical Center, where the 34-year-old woman in the Ford suffered minor injuries.

The 83-year-old Las Vegas man riding the moped was in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

