89-year-old man found safely

Jorge Palme had been missing since Sunday. Police said Palme had been “safely located.”

Jorge Palme (Metropolitan Police Department)

An 89-year-old man has been safely found according to a release from the Metroplitan Police Department.

Palme had been last seen near the 5400 block of West Harmon Avenue. Police had said he might be in severe emotional distress or in need of medical assistance.

